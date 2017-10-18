Sunshine sticks around through Saturday before rain and cooler air return

The work week got off to a frosty start, but temperatures have been climbing up slowly the past few days with plenty of sun and a south wind.

We’ll end up topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s in most areas this afternoon with barely a cloud in the sky.

With a clear sky tonight, temps will sink quickly again, but not quite as low as previous nights with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Get outside and enjoy the next few days with nothing but sunshine and above average temperatures in the forecast, because this nice, warm weather won’t be sticking around for long.

If you’re heading out to any of the Bands of America events Friday or Saturday or the Broad Ripple Zombie Walk Saturday evening, you’re going to be enjoying great weather with highs in the mid 70s and lows dropping into the low to mid 50s each morning.

Rain chances will start to rise through the day Sunday as a cold front approaches, bringing not only showers and a few rumbles of thunder, but also a big cool down for the second half of the 8-day forecast.

Most areas will see at least some measurable rainfall, with many areas set to record at least a quarter-inch of rain or more. Some isolated areas could see up to 1” of rainfall through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before we clear back out.

After the rain ends, fall-like temps will return with highs only in the mid 50s through the middle of next week and potential for our first frost of the season here in Indianapolis by next Wednesday or Thursday morning.