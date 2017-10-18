Teen in custody in connection to robbery, fatal shooting of 3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in custody after police said he was involved in the robbery and shooting deaths of three people in July.

18-year-old Devante Glbert turned himself in at IMPD Headquarters on Tuesday.

The arrest comes following the July shooting at the Somerset Lakes apartment complex that left 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder following a drug-related disagreement.

IMPD also arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the shooting on a preliminary charge of murder.

Gilbert currently faces a felony charge of armed robbery.