Traffic stop leads to confiscation of over $330K of marijuana on I-70

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after he was said to be found with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession.

The traffic stop happened just before 10:40 a.m. eastbound on Interstate I-70 near the 35 mile marker when 21-year-old Thomas King was found to be speeding.

Following a conversation with King, an officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found four large bags of suspected marijuana and vials of suspected marijuana oil.

In all, 75 pounds of marijuana, 300 vials of suspected marijuana oil and one suspected oxycontin tablet were confiscated. The estimated street total of the marijuana and marijuana oil exceeds $350,000.

King faces charges of possession of marijuana over ten pounds, dealing marijuana over ten pounds, possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.

He is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail.