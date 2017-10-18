Traffic stop on I-70 nets 70 pounds of marijuana

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO) — A Colorado man is behind bars after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 led to the discovery of over 70 pounds of marijuana.

At 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, an Indiana State Police trooper from the Putnamville post stopped a 2017 Toyota Avalon for speeding on eastbound I-70 near the 35-mile marker.

During a conversation with the driver, the trooper developed information that led to a vehicle search.

One large duffle bag containing suspected packaged marijuana was located on the rear seat. In the trunk were three other large duffle bags containing additional suspected packaged marijuana and vials of suspected marijuana oil.

The driver, 21-year-old Thomas Lee King, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was taken into custody and preliminarily charged with possession of marijuana over 10 pounds (a Level 5 felony), dealing marijuana over 10 pounds (a Level 5 felony), possession of a controlled substance (a felony) and operating while intoxicated-refusal (a misdemeanor.)

King was being held at the Putnam County Jail.

Approximately 75 pounds of suspected marijuana, 300 vials of suspected marijuana oil and one suspected OxyContin narcotic painkiller tablet were seized.