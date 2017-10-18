Victim in deadly Avon crash identified as 61-year-old Brownsburg resident

Related Coverage Fatal crash reported on Dan Jones Road in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say the victim of a fatal crashed on Tuesday crossed the center line before striking head-on with another vehicle.

The victim, 61-year-old Kenneth Guarnery of Brownsburg, died at a hospital following the crash.

Police said the crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. on the Dan Jones bridge over the CSX railyard. Three people in the other vehicle were treated with minor injuries.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Kenneth Guarnery during such a difficult time,” said Avon Assistant Chief of Police Brian Nugent in a press release.

The road was closed for around three hours following the crash.