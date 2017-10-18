Warming trend continues

Another chilly start to the morning with temperatures starting in the mid 40s! Mostly clear and quiet with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs today will be even warmer! Highs will be running 5° above normal! Highs pressure keeping us quiet, dry and sunny for the rest of the day and into the remainder of the work week.

Tonight is the home opener for the Pacers and it will be a beautiful evening for it! Temperatures at the beginning of the game will cool off to the lower 60s with mostly clear skies.Lows tonight not nearly as chilly as nights before with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday tacking on a couple more degrees with highs in the mid to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. End of the week looking fantastic with highs in the mid 70s. stretch of 70s continues through the weekend with big changes arriving Sunday with a cold front. That bring the chances of the showers very late in the day Sun day and lingers through Monday morning. Highs will slide by the middle part of next week with highs on Tuesday in the middle 50s with a scattered shower.