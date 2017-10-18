We Try It: Travel easier with these products

Keep your road trip STRESS-FREE this fall! See how these products could do the trick!

PillSuite Personal Pill Pack System

  • ​Includes: sealer, 7-part sorter with built-in funnel, two rolls of 200 biodegradable pill bags, and 4 AA batteries
  • Organizes medications and vitamins; compact and easy to use
  • Comes with two rolls of 200 pill bags with easy-to-tear perforated bottoms
  • Great for active seniors, travelers, caregivers, athletes, and commuters
  • MSRP $34.95
  • Available at www.thegrommet.com

AirScale 2-in-1 Luggage Scale

  • ​Includes AirScale, micro-USB cable, luggage strap with hook, and carrying pouch
  • Capable of charging smartphone 2.5 times
  • Concealed hook design and detachable strap for weighing or power bank use
  • Weighs up to 40 kg / 88 lbs.; large capacity 6500mAh LG battery; LCD display
  • Can be switched between metric and imperial weight settings
  • MSRP $49.95
  • Available at www.thegrommet.com

Sacs of Life Duffster Collapsible Bag

  • Full-sized duffle bag when you need it, folds neatly into little pouch when you don’t
  • Includes a bonus drawstring “Ditty” bag for dirty shoes or wet bathing suits; 2 additional side mesh pockets
  • Comes in a wide variety of prints and colors
  • Machine washable (gentle cycle)
  • Dimensions: Collapsed: 9.5″ x 1″ x 8″; Duffle Bag: 24″ x 12″ x 19″; Ditty Bag: 13″ x 15″
  • MSRP $45
  • Available at www.thegrommet.com

