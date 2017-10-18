We Try It: Travel easier with these products

Keep your road trip STRESS-FREE this fall! See how these products could do the trick!
PillSuite Personal Pill Pack System
- Includes: sealer, 7-part sorter with built-in funnel, two rolls of 200 biodegradable pill bags, and 4 AA batteries
- Organizes medications and vitamins; compact and easy to use
- Comes with two rolls of 200 pill bags with easy-to-tear perforated bottoms
- Great for active seniors, travelers, caregivers, athletes, and commuters
- MSRP $34.95
- Available at www.thegrommet.com
AirScale 2-in-1 Luggage Scale
- Includes AirScale, micro-USB cable, luggage strap with hook, and carrying pouch
- Capable of charging smartphone 2.5 times
- Concealed hook design and detachable strap for weighing or power bank use
- Weighs up to 40 kg / 88 lbs.; large capacity 6500mAh LG battery; LCD display
- Can be switched between metric and imperial weight settings
- MSRP $49.95
- Available at www.thegrommet.com
Sacs of Life Duffster Collapsible Bag
- Full-sized duffle bag when you need it, folds neatly into little pouch when you don’t
- Includes a bonus drawstring “Ditty” bag for dirty shoes or wet bathing suits; 2 additional side mesh pockets
- Comes in a wide variety of prints and colors
- Machine washable (gentle cycle)
- Dimensions: Collapsed: 9.5″ x 1″ x 8″; Duffle Bag: 24″ x 12″ x 19″; Ditty Bag: 13″ x 15″
- MSRP $45
- Available at www.thegrommet.com