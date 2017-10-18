What’s new in the Indianapolis restaurant scene

Calling all culinary enthusiasts! This one’s for you! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares the latest food and restaurant news:

Just Pop In’s newly expanded headquarters and production facility will open soon on Cornell Avenue in Broad Ripple with a popcorn bar that will serve wine, beer and snacks.

Monon Food Company has closed on Cornell Avenue.

Goodfellas Pizzeria has opened on Broad Ripple Avenue.

On Mass Ave, which is also seeing lots of construction, I’m looking forward to Love Handle relocating to the 800 block of Mass Ave from its 10th Street location.

Madina Restaurant, serving West African food, has opened on Commercial Drive in the International Marketplace district. Maw and Alpha Berry are from New Guinea and have opened Madina Restaurant in the International Marketplace district near 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

