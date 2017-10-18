WISH-TV sweeps NUVO’s ‘2017 Best of Indy’ TV categories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today, NUVO announced the “2017 Best of Indy” as nominated and vote on by its readers.

Viewers chose WISH-TV as their favorite in all television categories, including Best local TV station. This is the third consecutive year WISH-TV has been selected as the fan favorite in this category.

“After cleaning up in all the individual categories, it only makes sense that WISH would take home top honors in the team competition too. After all, this is three years running that you’ve voted ‘em best in the city,” said NUVO.

David Barras was voted best local TV anchor.

“What hasn’t Barras done at WISH during his more than three decades with the local TV station? Very little. He adds yet another Best of Indy win to his long list of accomplishments,” said NUVO.

Dave’s co-anchor, Brooke Martin took a co-nomination and was an honoree in this category.

Daybreak’s Randy Ollis took the top slot as best local weatherperson.

“Like everyone else on Planet Earth, we like to know whether Wednesday will be rainy and 58 degrees or sunny and 91 degrees. Or if it’s going to snow. Or if a tornado is headed right towards NUVO HQ. Thanks to weather people like Randy Ollis we know all these things. Thank you, Randy,” said NUVO.

Anthony Calhoun took home best local sportscaster.

“We can’t divulge if teenagers won AC this category, but they definitely didn’t lose it for him. AC is a legend among high school football fans for his weekly trips to different school tailgates.”

While those were the viewer choices, NUVO editors had some ‘best’ picks of their own. They chose Indy Style’s Tracy Forner as “Best personality to decide is your adopted uncle.”

“Need some slightly above average advice on what to wear to a social mixer? Got last minute tickets to a show at whatever the Noblesville venue is called these days and can’t find anyone to go? Or maybe you just want to kick back and enjoy a few beers at the local watering hole? Ring up the Indy Style host, he’s your guy.”

Forner also took third place in the viewers’ choice for “Best local personality you’d want at your next kegger.”

Dave Barras took second place in “Best local personality you’d want at your next dinner party.”

NUVO’s annual ‘Best of Indy’ selection is a two-part process, with a call for nominations in August; followed by voting in September.