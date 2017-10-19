16-year-old charged as adult with robbery, kidnapping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced it has arrested two boys in connection with the armed robbery of business on the northwest side.

Officers were dispatched after 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 4300 block of Lafayette Road for the robbery, an IMPD news release said. Officers located the suspects in a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of Georgetown Road. Both suspects fled the vehicle and were pursued on foot. Officers quickly established a perimeter and an IMPD police dog responded. After a short time, the juveniles were located and then taken into custody without incident.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old Courtney Radford in connection to the robbery and a kidnapping. The release did not explain the reason for the kidnapping charge.

The Marion County Prosecutors office reviewed the case and decided to charge Radford as an adult for his role in this criminal act, the release said. No formal charges have yet been filed, the prosecutor’s office said. It was not immediately clear what led prosecutors to file adult charges against Radford.

No additional information was provided by IMPD.

No booking photo will be available for the 15-year-old due to his juvenile status.