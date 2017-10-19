30 years after Black Monday, experts weigh risk of similar crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday marks 30 years since the stock market crash of 1987.

On Oct. 19, 1987, the Dow Jones Industrial Average went down 508 points, or more than 22 percent of its value at the time.

A task force report stated that more than a trillion dollars in wealth was lost that day.

Financial experts say the market has changed since then, and extra safety measures could help prevent another sudden crash like it.

An overvalued market, new and untested financial instruments and changes in Federal Reserve leadership are all said to have contributed to the 1987 crash.

Many wonder if we are at risk of something like that happening again.

“There is a lot of different things that move markets, and today we are far more aware of what is going on internationally. … The speed of information is much more available, and the probability of a second occurrence like we had in 1987 is thus diminished,” said Joseph A. Clark, CFP, managing partner and lead advisor at Financial Enhancement Group LLC.

Extra safety measures have been put in place as well, including “circuit breakers” that halt trading for two hours after an extreme drop.

“Can I say can we never have one of those happen again? The answer to that is no. You have got to be constantly alert, but the probability of an occurrence like that is very slim relative to what we have right now,” said Clark.