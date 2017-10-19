33 new troopers graduate in Indiana State Police ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special graduation ceremony that some day might help keep you safe occurred Thursday.

Thirty-three new Indiana State Police officers were presented their badges and official identification cards and will now be assigned to one of 14 State Police posts across Indiana.

Gov. Eric Holcomb gave the commencement address.

Thursday marked the culmination of 24 weeks with more than 1,000 of intense training that included everything from traffic law and crash investigation to firearms classes.

Here is the 77th academy roster: Andrew J. Atwell, Daltyn K. Backes, Benjamin A. Beers, Timothy G. Borsa, Jacob L. Bowman, Corey E. Brown, Cameron M. Collins, Daniel J. Connolly, Connor J. Davidson, Chase A. Eaton, Brayan G. Elias Espinoza, McKinley R. Findley, Brandon S. Fletcher, Brandon P. Gray, Matthew W. Hatchett, Zachary T. Huston, Austin D. Keller, Taylor J. Lowry, Jonathan W. Lukeman, Michael D. McCutcheon III, Rebecca N. Molargik, Daniel K. Organ, Kyle A. Otolski, Wyatt R. Phillips, Nicholas C. Price, Osbaldo Regalado, Christopher S. Ridgeway, Michael M. Risley, Jeremy A. Simcoe, Justin T. Smith, Christopher A. Stout, Amjad Umrani and William P. Waller.

