INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Firefighters are a special group of people. When most people are running away from a burning building, firefighters run towards the engulfed structure.

One upcoming film showcases the bravery and heroism of these special men and women.

Patty Spitler actually sat down and talked to actor Josh Brolin, one of the stars of the film, “Only the Brave.”

The film opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, Oct. 20.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.