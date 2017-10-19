At least 3 students overdose while at Fort Wayne high school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At least three students at North Side High School were taken away in ambulances Thursday after overdosing on some sort of medication at the school.

Three people contacted NewsChannel 15, a sister station of WISH-TV, via Facebook on Thursday asking about a possible incident at North Side High School in which some students may have overdosed on some kind of pills.

Both messages indicated there were three students who were taken away by ambulance from the school.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Public Information Officer Krista Stockman said she could confirm that’s what appeared to have happened. Stockman, though, said she could not share any additional information.

According to Fort Wayne Police Department, officers and medics were called to the school just before 11 a.m. on a report of a possible overdose. When they arrived, responders were told that medics had administered two doses of anti-overdose medication naloxone on a student who was unresponsive, a police report said.

As medics treated that student, school officials said a second student was found unresponsive in a computer lab. There, officers found a student sitting in a chair, unconscious and drooling. Medics administered naloxone to that student, too, the report said.

Another student was also found to have overdosed, according to reports.

A witness told police that one of the students was known to have smoked marijuana. In a backpack, police found a smoking pipe and a grinder, both of which smelled of marijuana, the report said.

Another officer noticed in his report, though, that one of the victims had told the school principal, David West, that he’d taken a “yellow pill.” North Side administrators also told police that before the students passed out, they said they were give a yellow pill and they ingested it.

It’s not clear what the yellow pill was.

At least one students was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.