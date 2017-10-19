Embracing the pumpkin spice trend

By Published: Updated:

It’s that time of the year again, Pumpkin Spice…. Now before you roll your eyes, you can’t deny it, it’s addictive! But beside the usual Pumpkin Spice Latte, there is the true fall flavor and fragrance in beauty products, food and even home decor.

Today on Indy Style, we highlight “Pumpkin Spice Everything” because there is a huge market that truly believes that this ushers in fall!

Lifestyle Expert Shaunya Hartley shows us today’s products:

  1. Crunchmaster Pumpkin Harvest Cracker

Price $3.99

www.Crunchmaster.com

 

  1. Community Coffee Company’s Pumpkin Praline Blend

Price $6.49

ww.communitycoffee.com

 

  1. Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Biscotti

Archer Farms Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Covered Almonds

Price $2.99-$3.99

www.Target.com

 

  1. Melville Candy Pumpkin Spice Candy Spoons

www.melvillecandy.com

 

  1. Bath & Body Works Spiced Pumpkin Cider Fine Fragrance Mist

Price $13.50

www.bathandbodyworks.com

 

  1. Latigo Vivvy Boot

Price $129.99

www.footwearunlimited.com

 

  1. Mim & Ray Crossbody Bag

www.mimandray.com

To learn more, visit www.ShopEatandSleep.com.

Related Posts