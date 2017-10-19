Guest discusses ‘Shower Baby Love on Coburn Place’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Being a mother is an important, tough job and one local organization is looking to lend a helping hand.

Coburn Place Safe Haven in Indianapolis, which offers supportive services and housing options to empower victims of intimate partner violence to live as survivors, is holding “Shower Baby Love on Coburn Place.”

“Shower Baby Love” is a virtual baby shower to help the mothers and children of Coburn Place by hoping to raise $3,100 by Jan. 31.

Leslie Bailey, a Coburn Safe Haven board member, stopped by to discuss the effort.

