IMPD, IFD locate missing woman with dementia

UPDATE

Indianapolis Fire Department tweets that Katie Smith has been found safe and sound.

PREVIOUS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department are currently searching for a woman on the city’s east side.

IFD urban search and rescue is currently assisting IMPD in locating Katie Smith.

She was last seen in the Briarbrook Village neighborhood at 38th Street and German Church Road.

IFD says Smith is 75 years old, 5’1″ and 150 pounds. She is wearing a white shirt and a brown skirt.

Investigators said she suffers from dementia and that she moved here a week ago and isn’t familiar with the area.

Please call 911 if you see her.