INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a murder suspect.

Police are currently searching for Jeffery Buckley. Buckely is described as a black male, standing 5’9″, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Buckley is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Buckley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.