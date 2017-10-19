Indy-Fishers, Gary submit bids for Amazon headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday is the last day for U.S. cities to submit a bid to Amazon.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has encouraged other leaders around the state to work on bids.
The retailer is looking for a location for its second headquarters.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has said he and the mayor of Fishers planned to submit a joint proposal, though there was no word Thursday on any of those details.
The city of Gary is also submitting a bid.
Amazon says the new headquarters will create 50,000 jobs.
The company will pick a location sometime next year.