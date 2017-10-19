Indy Fuel to celebrate start of season with rally downtown Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Fuel are set to get their season underway Saturday night.

However, before Saturday’s game, the team will hold a rally on Monument Circle Thursday afternoon.

The rally, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature Fuel coaches, players, staff and the team’s mascot Nitro.

In addition to being able to meet players and coaches, fans will also be able to pick up a piece of pizza.

The Fuel take on the Tulsa Oilers at 7:35 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

