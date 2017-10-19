Inmate pleads guilty to threatening to kill president

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell
In this Oct. 16, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens to a questions prior to speaking to members of the media in the Rose Garden of the White House. Trump is proving to be an erratic trading partner as he kicks thorny policy issues to Congress and then sends conflicting signals about what he really wants. His rapid backpedal on a short-term health care fix this week is the latest example to leave Republicans and Democrats alike scratching their heads. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A federal prison inmate in Florida who previously received five years for threatening to kill then-President Barack Obama and others has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

Court records show 42-year-old Richard Jeremy Ware pleaded guilty Wednesday to making threats against the president. He faces up to five more years in federal prison.

Guards at a federal prison in central Florida say they intercepted the threatening letter Ware had tried to send out this past March. Ware was nearing the end of his sentence and confirmed the letter was his.

In November 2011, court records show Ware mailed a letter threatening to kill Obama, then-first lady Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and George Bush. Ware also threatened to sexually assault the Obamas’ two daughters.