Lawmakers recommend changes to hog raising rules

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) and farming are big business in Indiana, and they’re often controversial.

Thursday, that was exactly what lawmakers talked about, and they recommended some changes.

Some people, like Kim Ferraro, senior staff attorney of the Hoosier Environmental Council, are calling for changes.

“We need to actually involve the people who are actually impacted by CAFOs into the process of deciding whether or not it’s OK to build them there,” Ferraro explained. “Our current laws don’t do that adequately.”

Ferraro took a strong stance Thursday morning at a summer committee’s third and final hearing about CAFOs and their impact on the environment.

“We don’t in any way regulate the noxious odors and air emissions that we know are emitted from confined animal feeding operations,” Ferraro explained.

However, others disagree.

“There’s a lot of information in there that may be misconstrued or misinterpreted that definitely need to be addressed. Hopefully, our side of this hearing process has helped do that,” Josh Trenary, with the Indiana Pork Producers, explained.

“Indiana’s pork producers appreciate legislators taking the time to examine the many stringent rules and regulations from local, state and federal governments that Hoosier farmers must follow. Our Hoosier hog farmers are responsible stewards who produce safe food, protect and promote animal well-being, ensure practices to protect public health, safeguard natural resources and contribute to a better quality of life in our communities. We look forward to reviewing the committee’s recommendations and to identifying ideas together that meet the needs of Hoosiers,” Trenary continued.

The committee’s chairperson, Republican state Sen. Susan Glick, of Indiana’s 13th district, said they’ve heard testimony on all sides from dozens of people. Thursday, the committee voted to recommend approval of the final report, which states in part that nearby businesses and neighbors who may be impacted should have a say in where a CAFO can be located.

The final report also includes language on notices provided to businesses and residents near where a CAFO or a CFO (confined feeding operation) will be operating or expanding. The question on Thursday: Could a new law be introduced down the road?

“I think if not a new law, at least some tweaks in current regulations and rules,” Glick said. “I think we all share this planet. I think it’s important that we all learn the concerns.”

According to Glick, the committee’s recommendations will go back into the hands of lawmakers, who may use it to draft new legislation, or change current laws once the session starts next year.