Lawrence reserve police officer on administrative leave after OWI arrest

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A woman who served as both a Lawrence reserve police officer and the IU director of emergency management and continuity was arrested early Thursday morning after authorities say she had a BAC of nearly twice the legal limit.

Diane Katherine Morris-Mack, 44, of Fishers, faces a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.15.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy patrolling 96th Street stopped to check on a gray Honda sport-utility vehicle on the side of the road near the intersection with Cumberland Road and found Morris-Mack in the driver’s seat, apparently asleep and with what appeared to be vomit on her shirt, according to a release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

In the process of checking on Morris-Mack’s welfare, the sheriff’s deputy noticed alcohol on Morris-Mack’s breath. Morris-Mack agreed to field sobriety tests, and a certified breath test showed a BAC of 0.155, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morris-Mack served as a reserve officer for the Lawrence Police Department but has been placed on administrative leave, Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Curtis Bigsbee confirmed Thursday evening. Morris-Mack has been suspended without pay until further notice from her position as university director of emergency management and continuity at Indiana University, according to Ryan Piurek, interim associate vice president and chief communications strategist at IU.

Morris-Mack was released on Thursday afternoon from the Hamilton County Jail.

She has an initial court hearing scheduled for Nov. 1.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.