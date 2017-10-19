Local artist featured in first ever fully painted feature film

A piece of historical art COMES TO LIFE in the animated movie, “Loving Vincent, ” and truly, it’s something spectacular!

“Loving Vincent” is about the mystery surrounding the death of artist Vincent Van Gogh, and local artist Pamela Bliss was selected to go to Europe last summer and paint for the movie. About 125 artists (selected out of 5,000 applications) from around the world hand-painted each frame in oils, over 65,000 paintings over a 6-year period, using over 6,500 tubes of Van Gogh brand paints. Wow!

The film has already won several awards at various film festivals across the globe. Film critics have been giving positive reviews. Kermode & Mayo’s Film Review said, “You have to pinch yourself. You think ‘I can’t quite believe what I’m watching…a really overwhelming experience.” Rumors predict it will get an Oscar nomination.

The film was written and produced to showcase Van Gogh’s paintings as many of the scene backdrops and is viewed as moving Van Gogh paintings. The screen bursts with moving color and expressive brushstrokes unlike any other movie. The movie is the first ever full length feature film of its kind. It really is an art lover’s treat for the eyes.

Pamela will be doing a Q and A session after two of the shows and will talk about the animation process and the overall experience.

BreakThru Films is a film production company based in London, Warsaw and Dublin. The company concentrates mostly in the production of short and feature films, animation, documentary and live-stage shows.

