BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcycle driver has died in a Thursday afternoon crash on North Walnut Street, police said.

Bloomington Police Department tweeted about 4:30 p.m. that North Walnut Street was closed between North Old State Road 37 and East Blue Ridge Drive on the city’s north side.

Capt. Steve Kellams, a public information officer for the department, said the crash involved the motorcycle and a car, and police were continuing to investigate about 5:40 p.m.