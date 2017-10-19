Rain and cool temperatures set to return by Sunday

The work week thus far has been on an upward swing temperature wise, from frost Monday and Tuesday morning to 10-15° above average highs today, Friday and this weekend.

Enjoy the warmth and sunshine while it lasts, because by this time next week, it’s going to feel a lot more like late fall/early winter.

We’ll slowly drop into the low 50s through the overnight, making for a mild start end to the work week. You’ll want a jacket or sweatshirt early on, but you will not need it for long.

High temps with plenty of sun and a south wind will climb into the mid 70s in most areas Friday afternoon.

The forecast for high school football playoffs and Orionid Meteor Shower gazing will be nearly ideal with clear skies and mild temps.

We’ll see similar temperatures both Saturday and Sunday as well, though Sunday won’t be nearly as sunny.

Showers and storms will start to slide our way through the second half of the weekend, mostly through the late afternoon and early evening hours. The rain chances will continue through the first half of the work week, and temps will start to plummet.

Highs will sink into the mid 60s by Monday with overnight lows in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, so get the big coats back out!