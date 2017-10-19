Rushville pastor arrested for child molestation

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Rushville pastor has been arrested for child molestation.

According to the Rushville Police Department, 72-year-old Garry Evans has been taken into custody.

Police say the arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at the Rusville Baptist Temple located in the 1300 block of North Spencer Street.

Evans faces three preliminary counts of child molest, four preliminary counts of sexual battery and five preliminary counts of child solicitation.

Evans is currently being held at the Rush County Jail without bond.