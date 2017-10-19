Socialize this weekend at Indy’s first and only luxury boutique hotel

Did you know? Ironworks Hotel Indy is the first and only luxury boutique hotel on the north side of Indianapolis. The hotel opened on Sept. 12 and is adjacent to the Ironworks at Keystone mixed-use apartment and retail complex. Rooms and suites are inspired by the 19th century capped off with industrial charm and modern amenities.

Yearning to know more? Amber Bernat, Sales Specialist, Ironworks Hotel, tells us how we can get a sneak peek INSIDE the hotel and take a look at the homes, ourselves!

The hotel is not your average big-box hotel; it’s unique with reclaimed barn wood, historic cranes from World War II and wall decorations including vintage vehicle headlights

The hotel features 120 guest rooms, a fitness center and three meeting and conference rooms

Guests can choose to book between four room options

Retail tenants include Massage Heights, a spa opening next week, and Cunningham Restaurant Group’s new restaurants Provision and Rize

Room prices range from about $139 for a king-size traditional room to $1,500 for the premier founder’s suite on the fifth floor, which has a private bedroom and private terrace with a fire pit and a view of Downtown Indianapolis.

Ironworks Social is taking place this Saturday, Oct. 21, from 5-10:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Food from Ruth’s Chris, Provision, Rize and Sangiovese Ristorante will be available for purchase, spirits from Hotel Tango and Sun King Brewing will be available for purchase; G Michael Salon will be giving away a $500 gift basket and styling hair; two bands, including local band The Bishops, will be playing; hotel tours will be available; and hotel artists will be on site to explain their exclusive work

Ironworks Hotel Indy is Indianapolis’ first and only north side boutique hotel. The five-story original brick industrial building inspired by 19th century architecture will feature 120 guest rooms in addition to retail space, and provide a comfortable, eclectic first-class experience for both local guests and travelers.

About Ironworks Hotel Indy

Ironworks Hotel Indy is Indianapolis’ first and only north side boutique hotel. The five-story original brick industrial building inspired by 19th century architecture will feature 120 guest rooms in addition to retail space, and provide a comfortable, eclectic first-class experience for both local guests and travelers.

About Hendricks Commercial Properties

For the past 43 years, Hendricks Commercial Properties, headquartered in Beloit, Wis., has been investing in commercial real estate throughout the country. Diane Hendricks, Chairman of the Board, started the company in 1974 with a core focus in multi-family and industrial real estate. Today, the company is a diversified real estate investment, development and management company comprised of more than 9 million square feet with over 800 tenants located in 30 states. The company and its ongoing strategy remains committed to continually growing a highly diversified Class A portfolio with its core asset focus being industrial, retail and urban mixed-use commercial.

Social media: www.facebook.com/IronworksHotelIndy; twitter.com/iwhotelindy; www.instagram.com/ironworkshotelindy/