Suspect arrested in Sept. double murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a double murder.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 30-year-old Tywan James has been taken into custody.

James, who was arrested in Hammond, Indiana by U.S. Marshals, was wanted for murder in the shooting death of two people, Martina Webb and Aliyah Igartua.

Originally, IMPD officers and members of the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of North Goodlet Avenue on Sept. 30 just after midnight for a vehicle on fire. The bodies of Webb and Igartua were then discovered inside the vehicle and they were both found to have been shot in the head.

James has yet to be extradited back to Indianapolis.

Anyone with further information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.