The BIGGEST Harness Race in the World comes to Hoosier Park

For the first time in history, the Breeders Crown will run on Indiana soil! Emily Gaskin, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, and Peter Lurie, Racing Analyst, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, run down the details of the night!

Be sure and watch the Breeders Crown two night event on WISH-TV Friday 10/27 and Saturday 10/28, 9pm – 10pm. Hosted by Anthony Calhoun.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20 & SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Breeders Crown Eliminations

Live Racing First Post 6:30 pm

MONDAY, OCT. 23

Indiana Horse Racing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Invitation Only

Breeders Crown Post Position Draw – Live in the Terrace Showroom

TUESDAY, OCT 24

Live Racing First Post 6:30 pm

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

Fright Night at the Races – 5:30 pm – Family Halloween Celebration

Live Racing First Post 6:30 pm

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Crowning Our Heroes – Veterans Appreciation Day

Horsemen’s Welcome Reception – Hoosier Park Welcomes Breeders Crown Finalists

National FFA Career Success Tours in Breeders Crown Village

Live Racing First Post 6:30 pm

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Breeders Crown Filly & Mare Championship Events – First Post 6 pm

$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Filly Pace

$500,000 Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Filly Pace

$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Filly Trot

$500,000 Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Filly Trot

$250,000 Breeders Crown Mare Trot

$250,000 Breeders Crown Mare Pace

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Breeders Crown Colt & Gelding Championship Events – First Post 6 pm

$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Colt Pace

$500,000 Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Colt Pace

$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Colt Trot

$500,000 Breeders Crown Three-Year-Old Colt Trot

$500,000 Breeders Crown Trot

$400,000 Breeders Crown Pace

Breeders Crown Draws 166 in Inaugural Hoosier Park Event

The Breeders Crown events at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino attracted 166 entries for the $6 million championship finals on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28.

Eliminations will be needed in every division with the exception of the $250,000 Mare Trot, which drew just five mares as defending Breeders Crown champion Hannelore Hanover opted in against the males in the $526,250 Open Trot.

The $250,000 Mare Trot with five entered will go straight to the final on Friday, Oct. 27. They are in alphabetical order: Caprice Hill, Emoticon Hanover, Flowers N Songs, Pasithea Face S and Pink Pistol.

An even split of the Breeders Crown events along gender lines means that eight distaff eliminations will take place Friday, Oct. 20, and 14 eliminations for the males on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Eliminations split at 12 entries. Because there are no trailers allowed in eliminations, if 11 horses enter, two receive byes and there will be a single elimination to “qualify” the remaining eight horses for the final.

Hoosier Park scores nine across the starting gate and will have a trailer as the 10 horse in all finals.

Elimination winners, in an order determined by lot, will draw for post positions number one (#1) through five (#5) in the final. All other finalists, including bye horses, will be placed in an open draw for the remaining post positions.

Elimination fields with bye horses will be announced when finalized.

All 2-year-old finals will go for $600,000, which is the richest purse offered for that age group in the U.S.

Post time is 6:30 p.m. [EDT] for Breeders Crown elimination nights, and 6:00 p.m. [EDT] for the finals.

There is a 24-hour retention barn for all eliminations and finals.

Hoosier Park, a seven-eighths mile track that opened in Anderson, Ind., in 1994 and is now owned by Centaur Gaming, is the 31st racetrack to host the $6 million Breeders Crown, and the first new host track since The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono in 2010. For more information on the upcoming live entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.

