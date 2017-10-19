Upcoming event to celebrate, recognize pit bulls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One upcoming event will celebrate and recognize pit bulls.

Susan Hobbs and Nina Stebbins, a founding member of Indy Pit Crew, stopped by WISH-TV to talk about Indy’s National Pit Bull Appreciation Day Walk and Festival.

The event is scheduled for Sat. Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans’s Memorial Plaza.

If you aren’t the proud owner of pit bull, that’s no problem. All well-behaved pets and people are welcome to attend the event.

