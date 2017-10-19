Video: Indiana’s Most Wanted for October 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, 24-Hour News 8 highlights men and women they need your help bringing to justice.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the video or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

You can also call toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could could be eligible for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers Director Steve Dubois and Jason Tomcsi with AARP spoke to 24-Hour News 8 about their semi-annual community shredding and electronics recycling day coming up this Saturday.

And 24-Hour News 8’s Julian Grace talked to the family of a father of five who was shot and killed last March. According to IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams, the case is in desperate need of information.

For more of our special monthly Indiana’s Most Wanted, click on the videos. Click here and here for photos of October’s Most Wanted.