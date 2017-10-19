Warming trend continues with a BIG cool down ahead!

Temperatures starting out the day in the lower 50s with mostly clear skies then warming up this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s! Southwest winds will continue to funnel in warm air throughout the afternoon. Tonight looking like another mild one with lows in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Awesome way to end the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s! A few clouds move in late in the afternoon to decorate the sky! Any Friday evening plans will be welcomed in with lows in the 60s and clear skies. Beautiful evening for Friday night football with temperatures at kick off still in the 70s.

This weekend starts off nice with highs in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Changes arrive with a cold front throughout the afternoon Sunday with increasing rain chances throughout the day. Highs for Sunday hit the lower 70s with scattered afternoon showers. Those showers will linger into much of the day Monday with highs slipping into the mid 60s then lower 50s by the middle to end of the week next week with rain chances through Wednesday.