Watch: New eagle cam provides view of South Bend bald eagle nest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has put in a new camera providing online viewing of a bald eagle nest in South Bend.

The new eagle cam will run in tandem with a previous camera that has often been obscured by leaves on the large sycamore tree where the eagle nest sits in St. Patrick’s County Park.

Notre Dame researcher Brett Peters says a crane was used to install the new camera 8 feet above the nest after this year’s young eagle left in mid-August. The South Bend Tribune reports the adult pair have hatched and raised eaglets from that nest each of the past three years.

The eagle cam website provides live view along with a scroll bar to review the previous four hours.