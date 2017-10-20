1 dead after report of shots fired on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a report of shots fired Friday night on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched shortly before 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of East Washington Street and North Webster Avenue on a report of shots fired.

Genae Cook, a spokeswoman with IMPD, confirmed the fatality just before 10 p.m.

The shooting occurred in the South 100 block of Catherwood Avenue, IMPD said in a tweet. An ambulance was dispatched nearby to Catherwood Avenue just south of East Washington Street shortly after the report of shots fired.

No other information was immediately available.