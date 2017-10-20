20-year-old sentenced to 47 years for 2015 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old Indianapolis man found guilty of two counts of murder received a sentence of 47-1/2 years in prison on Friday, court records show.

Justin Kasten was found guilty Sept. 28 of murdering Daniel White, 22, and Devin Calloway, 19. Police found the two dead with gunshot wounds on Feb. 17, 2015, in the 1000 block of Harlan Street. That’s in the southeast downtown area near Fountain Square.

In May 2015, Sean Wright also was arrested along with Kaston, but charges against Wright were dismissed in December.

Kaston was sentenced in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 5. In addition to the two murder counts, Kaston was also convicted of armed robbery.