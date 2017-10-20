4 seriously injured, including a child in west side accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Four people, including one child were seriously injured in an accident on the city’s west side Friday afternoon.

The accident happened in the area of North Tibbs Avenue and West 14th Street just after 12 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, three of those injured were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

IMPD says a vehicle struck a light pole. It is unclear what led up to the accident or if there were any other vehicles involved.