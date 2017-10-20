Columbus North head football coach suspended after fight at Southport

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. has suspended Columbus North Head Coach Tim Bless from coaching during games for the remainder of the football season as a result of the physical altercation that occurred between him and an assistant during the varsity football game at Southport High School on Oct. 13.

Jason Perry will remain as Columbus North’s interim coach for games played throughout the Indiana High School Athletic Association tournament.

Bless will, however, return to practices on Monday. Assistant coach Aaron Karrer will serve a one-game suspension on Oct. 27, as previously announced.

Additionally, a support plan, with personal and professional requirements regarding the altercation and/or additional concerns shared with the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp., has been created and implemented for each coach, school officials said. Adherence to the mandatory support plans will be reviewed and monitored for compliance on a biweekly basis.