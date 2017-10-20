Comedian Steve Hofstetter brings the laughs to Morty’s this weekend

Funnyman Steve Hofstetter brings the laughs on today’s Indy Style! Catch him here BEFORE you can catch him tonight and tomorrow at Morty’s Comedy Joint!

About Steve Hofstetter:

Hofstetter’s national TV debut came on ESPN’s Quite Frankly, where Stephen A. Smith yelled at him for three minutes. Hofstetter has also appeared on CBS’ “Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson,” Showtime’s “White Boyz in the Hood,” VH1’s “Countdown,” Sundance’s “On the Road in America,” and ABC’s “Barbara Walter’s Special,” where he thankfully did not cry. Having appeared on networks from Boston to Miami to Denver, his local television appearances are too numerous to count, especially if you’re using your fingers.

One of the top booked acts on the college circuit, the 29-year-old humorist also just released his third album and his third book. The book is titled “National Lampoon’s Balls!” Thankfully, It’s a sports book. Hofstetter has written humor columns for the New York Times, SportsIllustrated.com, and NHL.com, where he publicly admitted to being a Ranger fan.

After hosting Four Quotas on Sirius Satellite Radio for two seasons, Hofstetter moved to broadcast radio, and his Sports Minute (Or So) is currently syndicated on over 150 stations and in over 30 newspapers. Hofstetter’s first live comedy album (“Cure For the Cable Guy”) reached #20 on Billboard’s comedy charts. His second album (“Dark Side of the Room”) is the first ever pay-what-you-want” comedy album, since people were going to steal it anyway.

Hofstetter’s brutal tour schedule consists of over 100 colleges and dozens of clubs every year, and is fueled by an immense online popularity, tons of press, and a Prius with great gas mileage. He reached 200,000 friends on Facebook and 400,000 more on MySpace, and high shelves in grocery stores.

Hofstetter was named one of Two Drink Minimum magazine’s Best New Faces of 2004, which confuses him since he definitely had a face in 2003. And while Hofstetter’s live shows are routinely sold out, he is best known for his writing, first published at age 15 (when he also had a face). At 18, he co-founded “Sports Jerk of the Week,” an irreverent website featured by press like USA Today’s Baseball Weekly, Sports Illustrated and CNN. And at 20, Hofstetter took a year off of school to head up web content for the New York Yankees. The Yankees won the World Series that year, which would have been wonderful if they hadn’t beaten Hofstetter’s Mets. He did not have a face that night.

While an undergraduate at Columbia University, Hofstetter was a well-read columnist for the Columbia Daily Spectator and a voice of the Lions. After a summer writing for Maxim, ESPN, and Sports Illustrated for Kids, Hofstetter turned his column into two books. The column gained popularity with syndication in several newspapers and websites, including collegehumor.com.

