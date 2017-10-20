Crime Stoppers, WISH-TV team up for Shred Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crime Stoppers and WISH-TV are teaming up for an event to help residents properly dispose of electronics and other potentially sensitive materials.

Director of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Steven Dubois stopped by WISH-TV to talk more about the semi-annual community shredding and electronics recycling day.

Shred Day is Saturday, Oct. 21 and goes from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The following are a list of the locations:

1000 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis

3525 W. 126th St. (Creekside Middle School) in Carmel

1251 U.S. Highway 31 North (Greenwood Park Mall) in Greenwood

1410 N. Lynhurst Dr. (Speedway Police Department) in Speedway

9001 E. 59th St. (Lawrence Police Department) in Lawrence