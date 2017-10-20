Crime Stoppers, WISH-TV team up for Shred Day

Staff Reports Published:
Interview about Shred Day on Oct. 20, 2017. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crime Stoppers and WISH-TV are teaming up for an event to help residents properly dispose of electronics and other potentially sensitive materials.

Director of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Steven Dubois stopped by WISH-TV to talk more about the semi-annual community shredding and electronics recycling day.

Shred Day is Saturday, Oct. 21 and goes from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The following are a list of the locations:

  • 1000 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis
  • 3525 W. 126th St. (Creekside Middle School) in Carmel
  • 1251 U.S. Highway 31 North (Greenwood Park Mall) in Greenwood
  • 1410 N. Lynhurst Dr. (Speedway Police Department) in Speedway
  • 9001 E. 59th St. (Lawrence Police Department) in Lawrence