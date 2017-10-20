Crime Stoppers, WISH-TV team up for Shred Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crime Stoppers and WISH-TV are teaming up for an event to help residents properly dispose of electronics and other potentially sensitive materials.
Director of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Steven Dubois stopped by WISH-TV to talk more about the semi-annual community shredding and electronics recycling day.
Shred Day is Saturday, Oct. 21 and goes from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The following are a list of the locations:
- 1000 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis
- 3525 W. 126th St. (Creekside Middle School) in Carmel
- 1251 U.S. Highway 31 North (Greenwood Park Mall) in Greenwood
- 1410 N. Lynhurst Dr. (Speedway Police Department) in Speedway
- 9001 E. 59th St. (Lawrence Police Department) in Lawrence