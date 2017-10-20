Fox News duped by phony military hero, takes down story

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has removed an untrue story from its website, saying it was duped by an artist the network highlighted as a Vietnam veteran, a member of the first U.S. Navy SEAL team and a much-decorated war hero.

The report, which aired Oct. 8, focused on glass artist John Garofalo, who was seen creating a four-foot-high glass-and-bronze presidential seal he said he hoped to present to President Donald Trump.

The report included numerous details of Garofalo’s alleged military past. But all of those claims “turned out to be untrue,” the network says in a statement issued Thursday. The network apologized to its viewers, “especially veterans and servicemen and women.”

Along with the statement it posted on its website, the network says it plans to offer an on-air correction Friday.