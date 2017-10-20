John Green celebrates first release in six years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Best-selling author and social media giant John Green was back home in Indiana Thursday night to celebrate his first release in six years with his hometown.

Green has been traveling the country on a book and media tour for “Turtles All the Way Down.” The book was released Oct. 10.

The tour stopped at Pike Performing Arts Center for a sold out event.

Before taking the stage, WISH-TV’s Drew Blair was the only television reporter to sit down with Green for a conversation.

The two discussed the book’s inclusion of mental illness and Green’s personal experience with Obsession-Compulsive Disorder as well as its Indianapolis setting and the author’s thoughts on the new novel having any Hollywood potential similar to his preview works “Paper Towns” and “The Fault in Our Stars.”