Land-based casino opens in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tropicana’s new land-based casino in downtown Evansville officially opened its doors to the public Friday morning.

Before Friday’s party, Tropicana held a soft opening Thursday night.

The new 75,000-square-foot entertainment complex is located between the Tropicana Evansville and Le Merigot hotels.

It contains a single-level casino floor, two restaurants and an entertainment lounge.

The 24-hour casino features 45,000 square feet of gaming space.

It features 1,175 slot machines, over 30 table games, a poker room and a high-limit room.