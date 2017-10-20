Nursing-friendly clothes at JenDaisy Boutique

Nursing moms and what to wear!

Today on Indy Style, Jen Russell, Owner of JenDaisy Boutique, shares some outfits that’ll make the lives of nursing mommas easier and more fashionable!

Angel is our first model and she is wearing a Shirt Dress. We paired this with leggings to show how you can get more out of the dress. The buttons down the front make it easy for nursing and it is like having two outfits in one. With menswear being a popular style, we are getting more options with dresses having buttons in just the right spots for nursing mommas.

My second model is Crystal. She is wearing our westward cardigan. I love this cardigan because if you need to cover up you have the option of using the fabric on the sides. Think a little outside the box when it comes to clothing when you are nursing.

Some other great options are the off the shoulder tops that are trending. You also have more options instead of just a nursing bra. The bralettes that are so popular now are great for nursing moms because there are no snaps to mess with. Kimonos are another great option. If you are a nursing mom and need help with style, just reach out to us because we are here to help!

**Descriptions courtesy of Jen Russell

To learn more, visit www.jendaisy.com.