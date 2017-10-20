Pep rally kicks off reading contest for third-graders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pep rallies on Fridays are common this time of year in high schools.

But a different kind of pep rally this Friday got students in the spirit not for football, but for reading.

WISH-TV 24-Hour News 8’s Brenna Donnelly was at Lawrence North High School to kick off a yearlong reading competition among third-graders in the Indianapolis area. It’s part of WISH-TV’s “I Love to Read” program.

WISH-TV is teaming with the NCAA to promote reading not just at school, but at home, too.

In addition to the NCAA Team Works’ “Readers Become Leaders” and WISH-TV’s “I Love to Read” programs, other partners supporting the competition include Scholastic, Butler University, Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis and the University of Indianapolis.

A total of 100 third-grade classrooms from the WISH-TV viewing area will advance to a bracketed competition beginning in January. The champion classroom will be announced at a special assembly in March.

For more information about the program, call Gail Dent at the NCAA at 317-917-6117.