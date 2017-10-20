Showers, storms and much cooler temps are on the way

Happy Friday, everyone! Hopefully you have been able to get outside to soak up the free vitamin-d that we’ve seen a plethora of this week.

We’ll still see mostly clear skies tonight along with mild temps and just a few thin clouds. The forecast looks ideal for both high school football sectionals and or Orionid meteor shower viewing tonight.

Tomorrow, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies and gradually see clouds build throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 70s in most areas.

With increasing clouds, expect the atmospheric blanket to keep us a bit warmer for Sunday morning with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs still managing to top out in the mid 70s before showers and thunderstorms arrive that afternoon.

Shower and storm chances will continue into next work week with our best chances for storms and potentially some heavy rain moving through with the storm system Monday.

Temperatures behind the rain will drop suddenly, back into the 50s for highs as early as Tuesday morning with overnight lows in the upper 30s by mid-week, potentially cold enough for our first frost in and around the metro.

We’ll catch a brief break in the rain by Wednesday and Thursday before another potent cold front sweeps in towards the tail end of the 8-Day Forecast.