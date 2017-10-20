Tyler Perry discusses Madea’s second Halloween adventure

After venturing to a haunted campground, Madea, Bam and Hattie must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the boogeyman appear! That’s what you can expect in Tyler Perry’s latest movie, “Boo2! A Madea Halloween.”

Today on Indy Style, Amber chats with Tyler about how long he’ll continue making movies with Madea, and “in his best Madea voice,” tells us what she might say to those thinking about coming to see her new movie!

WEB: http://www.boo.movie

MOVIE OPENS NATIONWIDE OCTOBER 20

TYLER’S BIO – http://www.imdb.com/name/nm1347153