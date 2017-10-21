2 young girls killed in southern Indiana crash

SCIPIO, Ind. (AP/WISH) — Police say two young girls were killed when the car they were riding in was hit from behind on State Road 7 om Jennings County.

Indiana State Police say the car had slowed down to turn off the road near the Jennings County community of Scipio when it was hit Friday around 1:10 p.m. by a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer. The crash happened in a rural area about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.

Police say two girls, a 4-year-old and a 22-month-old, were in the backseat of the car and died from their injuries. The car’s 36-year-old driver, Mary Bailey of Columbus, was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries, as was a 63-year-old passenger in the truck.

Police said the crash remained under investigation and toxicology results were pending for both drivers.