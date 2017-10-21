High school bands take over Lucas Oil Stadium for championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There was no football at at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, but bands were still on the field.

They were there for the Bands of America Super Regional Band Championship.

“This is honestly the best show that I have been involved in, and this was the best run that we have ever had,” said senior Kaylee Ashcroft.

“We were high-fiving each other and hugging each other. It’s like the family and togetherness that we had today that really made it that extra kick. Because you can’t have a marching band without being a family, because then it just goes out of whack,” said Ashcroft.

“I love everything, like all the memories that you make, the bus rides to and from competitions,” said sophomore Juan Luis Resendiz.

“It was very intimidating to see like this big NFL field,” said junior Laura Korn.

Indianapolis will also host the Grand National Championships, which will happen over three days, from Nov. 8-11, also at Lucas Oil Stadium.

