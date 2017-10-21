Indianapolis Children’s Choir stops by WISH-TV’s studios

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some very talented young people dropped by our studios Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir joined us for some morning melodies.

The organization’s goal is to “inspire student achievement through quality music education and the pursuit of artistic excellence in choral music performance.”

Artistic Director Joshua Peddle sat down with us to talk about the group and preview their upcoming performances.

You can grab tickets for the group’s performance of “Sweet Melodies” on October 28 at the Broadway Untied Methodist Church.

For tickets or more information, click here.